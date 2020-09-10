Microsoft increasing the price of Xbox Game Pass for PC next week

Following the success of Xbox Game Pass service for Xbox One, Microsoft last year announced the Xbox Game Pass for PC service that allows you to enjoy unlimited access to 100+ high-quality PC games from over 75 content partners on Windows 10.

Until now, Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription was available for $4.99/month (introductory price). Microsoft last night announced that it will retire the introductory price on the September 17th. If you’re already a member, you’ll pay the same rate through the next billing cycle. From September 17th, Xbox Game Pass for PC will cost $9.99 per month.

Yesterday, Microsoft revealed that Electronic Arts’ video game subscription service EA Play will now be included in Xbox Game Pass for free. With the increased subscription price, you will be able to enjoy popular games like FIFA 20, Titanfall 2, Need for Speed Heat, Battlefield, Mass Effect, Skate, and The Sims.

The Xbox Game Pass for PC is currently available in the following markets:

Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Rep, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, UK, US.

Source: Microsoft