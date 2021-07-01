Microsoft releases HoloLens 2 Mixed Reality Production for Unreal Engine

Microsoft today announced the release of HoloLens 2 Mixed Reality Production for Unreal Engine, a new free course to learn how to use Unreal Engine or develop for the HoloLens. Microsoft built this course in collaboration with Epic Games.

This course will allow you to learn how to build complex full-featured AR apps, from gestural controls to mapping the 3D world around you using mesh tracking and Azure Spatial Anchors, all using Unreal’s Blueprints system rather than requiring you to write C++ code.

The following four courses are available:

In “ Prepare Unreal Engine for Mixed Reality Development ”, you’ll learn how to set up your development environment, setting up both Unreal Engine 4 and the HoloLens development kit to successfully build and deploy projects to a physical HoloLens device or the HoloLens simulator.

In “ Gaze and Head Interactions ”, you’ll learn all about the HoloLens’ gaze and head tracking capabilities, and explore best practices for designing experiences that use head and gaze position.

In “ Incorporate Hand Interactions with UX Tools ”, you’ll learn how to integrate hand tracking into your apps, including complex manipulation of objects in your scene with tricks like snapping to a world mesh.

Finally, “ Implement UI with UX Tools and Unreal Motion Graphics ” will show you how to create delightful user interfaces in both 2D and 3D using Unreal Motion Graphics and the UX Tools library.

It is important to note that you don’t need a HoloLens 2 device for this course. You can use the HoloLens Simulator or the Unreal Play in Editor feature. You can check out the courses here for free.

Source: Microsoft