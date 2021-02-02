Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition will cost $4,950, you can pre-order it now

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft hololens industry

Last month, Microsoft announced the new HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition. This HoloLens 2 version is designed, built and tested to support highly controlled environments that have rigorous requirements. HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition features the following:

  • Meets particle emissions standards for ISO 14644-1 Class 5 clean rooms
  • UL Class 1, Division 2 certified
  • Extended 2-year warranty
  • Rapid exchange and replacement program

HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition is now available for pre-order for $4,950. A regular HoloLens 2 headset costs $3500. So, you need to pay $1450 premium to get the HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition.

Microsoft HoloLens 2 options

