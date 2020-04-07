Microsoft hires former Apple executive to lead its hardware team

Microsoft has recently hired Ruben Caballero, a former Apple executive. Ruben was at Apple for about 14 years and his last role at Apple was Vice President of Engineering.

Ruben Caballero was one of the founding leaders of the iPhone hardware team and later expanding his role to include iPad, Apple Watch, Macintosh and all other hardware products. He also became the product leader for 2 generations of Apple TV and Airport devices. He was also the founder and leader of the Wireless Design & Technology group at Apple including R&D, roadmap, architecture, design, validation, certification, regulatory, field and production/factory tests for all Apple hardware products.

At Microsoft, Ruben’s current role is Corporate Vice President Engineering – Hardware Design & Technology in the Mixed Reality & AI Division. He will be involved in the work of HoloLens and some future projects.

Source: Bloomberg