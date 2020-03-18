Today Microsoft announced that, working with National Library of Medicine (NLM), the Allen Institute for AI, Georgetown University, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Kaggle and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), they have set up the COVID-19 Open Research Dataset (CORD-19), a collection of scientific articles about the coronavirus group of viruses for use by the worldwide research community.

CORD-19 contains over 29,000 scholarly articles for COVID-19 and the coronavirus family more broadly, with full text available for over 13,000 of the articles.

The dataset is designed to be machine-readable and to be accessed by AI tools for analysis and data mining purposes to help stimulate advances in computing methods that can help investigators to develop deeper understandings and approaches to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Microsoft contributed the indexing and mapping of thousands of articles worldwide and will continue to update the index to provide the global research community with a unified, continually updated resource that brings together all that we know about COVID-19.

Ultimately the hope is to research and discovery more efficient—and to accelerate progress toward solutions to the pandemic.

