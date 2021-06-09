More than a year ago Microsoft releaesed their replacement for the Chome Dinosaur game, which entertains users when their internet connection is down.

Microsoft says the Edge Surf game is more intuitive than the Chrome Dinosaur game, which requires you to press the spacebar to start, without any prompts.

The Edge Surf is of course also a whole lot better, which will hopefully win Microsoft some converts. It offers a time trial, support for other input methods like touch and gamepads, accessibility improvements, high scores, and remastered visuals.

Today Microsoft announced that they have released an update for the game in Edge Canary, with a number of new features:

We know you love the surf game in Microsoft Edge, and we do too! We've updated edge://surf in the Canary channel, including new obstacles, a simpler character selection menu, an easy way to share with friends, and many bug fixes and other improvements. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/oeNsQ4Lz2X — William Devereux (@MasterDevwi) June 9, 2021

The update brings bug fixes, and also improvements such as new obstacles, simpler character selection, an easier way to share the game with friends and more.

If you do not want to wait till you are offline, you can play the Edge Surf game now by typing Edge://surf into your address bar of the Edge browser.