More than a year ago Microsoft released their replacement for the Chome Dinosaur game, which entertains users when their internet connection is down.

Microsoft says the Edge Surf game is more intuitive than the Chrome Dinosaur game, which requires you to press the spacebar to start, without any prompts.

The Edge Surf is of course also a whole lot better, with features such as a time trial, support for other input methods like touch and gamepads, accessibility improvements, high scores, and remastered visuals.

Today Microsoft announced that they have released an update for the game in Edge 96, with a number of new features:

Get your winter clothes on and hit the slopes with a limited-time skiing theme for the surf game in Microsoft Edge 96! Can you avoid the yeti while taking a trip down memory lane?? Type edge://surf/ into Microsoft Edge to play! pic.twitter.com/EJObcaTSGy — Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) November 23, 2021

The update brings bug fixes, and also improvements such as new ski slopes instead of waves and the need to dodge a Yeti.

If you do not want to wait till you are offline, you can play the Edge Surf game now by typing Edge://surf into your address bar of the Edge browser.

via Deskmodder