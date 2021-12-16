Microsoft has fixed a bug in Windows 11 which has seen some laptops reporting battery levels above 100%.

The bug was first noticed by Redditor Zondax who wrote:

The issue has now been fixed in the latest Windows 11 Inside Build 22523 in the Dev channel, with Microsoft writing:

The battery icon tooltip should no longer unexpectedly show a percent above 100.

Microsoft has not explained what caused the issue. With the fix currently being tested in the Dev channel, we assume it will roll out to Windows 11 users in the Stable channel in the next few weeks.

via Softpedia