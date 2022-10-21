Microsoft has an app to boost your PC’s performance

Microsoft is working on a new PC Manager app to help you boost the performance of your PC. PC Manager has reportedly been in the works for the last couple of months, and Microsoft recently submitted the app in public beta to the Microsoft Store. However, the app is currently hidden in the store.

PC Manager does the necessary cleanup to give a performance boost to your PC. Apart from checking the health of your PC, the app helps you with storage management, process management, and selecting which apps you want to run automatically at log-in. It also scans your PC for threats.

However, none of these are new. You can boost the performance of your PC without installing the app. You can clear your Temp files from the Settings app. For scanning, you can use Windows Defender, which is integrated with Windows 10 and 11. Nevertheless, the app will be helpful for those who do not want to navigate to different settings in the OS. PC Manager is essentially the place where you get the solution for issues ranging from poor PC performance to security issues.

One of the biggest criticisms Microsoft is getting at this point in time is how it is forcing people to install the Edge browser through the PC Manager app. If you have set your default browser to anything other than Edge, PC Manager labels it as a “Potential issue.” Those who are not that tech-savvy will definitely fall into this trap and set Edge as their default browser. This is one of Microsoft’s tricks to make people use the Edge browser.

PC Manager will hopefully soon go live on the Microsoft Store for us to download and see what else it can do. We will keep you posted about its arrival, so stay tuned to MSPU.

Source: Aggiornamenti Lumia