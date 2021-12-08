Microsoft and Boston Consulting Group announce guidelines for responsible AI development

Yesterday, Microsoft and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) shared guidelines for responsible AI development for product leaders. Microsoft also announced a new Responsible AI dashboard for data scientists and developers.

The new guidelines from Microsoft and BCG will provide clear, actionable guidance for technical leaders to guide product teams as they assess, design, and validate responsible AI systems within their organizations. The ten guidelines are grouped into the following three phases:

Assess and prepare: Evaluate the product’s benefits, the technology, the potential risks, and the team. Design, build, and document: Review the impacts, unique considerations, and the documentation practice. Validate and support: Select the testing procedures and the support to ensure products work as intended.

Source: Microsoft