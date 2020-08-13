Microsoft GroupMe app updated for iOS with new Community feature

Microsoft today updated the GroupMe app for iOS devices with a new feature. The new Community feature will allow you to find other groups at your school you may be interested in. This update fixes the settings page not being interactive issue. This update also includes other bug fixes.

Recently, Microsoft added the ability to create a Skype group video call with a single tap inside a GroupMe group chat window. When you tap the Skype icon on the top of the chat window, you will be asked whether you want to create a Skype call link, once you tap on “Create Link”, Skype video chat link will be posted on the chat. Anyone on the group can tap the link and join the video call. The main highlight is that Skype account is not required for this feature to work.

You can download the updated GroupMe app here from App Store.