Microsoft, Google, Facebook and others announce eBPF Foundation

eBPF is a technology that can run sandboxed programs in an operating system kernel. It allows us to safely extend the capabilities of the kernel without requiring to change kernel source code or load kernel modules. Until now, eBPF is available only in the Linux kernel. In May 2021, Microsoft announced a new project to make eBPF work on Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 and later. This project will allow developers to use familiar eBPF toolchains and APIs on top of existing versions of Windows.

Today, Microsoft, Google, Isovalent, Microsoft and Netflix announced the formation of a new eBPF Foundation under the Linux Foundation.

Here’s why they are forming the eBPF Foundation:

eBPF, one of the most influential technologies in the infrastructure world, has seen explosive growth in the last few years. We are establishing a foundation around it to help support the growth of the technology and facilitate collaboration among the many eBPF-based open source projects that are evolving.

Source: Isovalent