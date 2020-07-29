Microsoft creates new GitHub issues repo for developer-oriented issues in Windows

Microsoft last night launched the new Windows Developer (WinDev) Issues repo on GitHub. Microsoft’s plan is to collect and catalog issues that affect developers who work on Windows. This repo is not just for developers who write applications for Windows, this is for all developers who write code on Windows.

Right now, Microsoft is accepting developer-oriented performance issues. Such issues include, for example:

Dev tools (e.g. compilers, linkers, etc.) running slower on Windows than expected

Runtime platforms (e.g. node, .NET, Python) running slower on Windows than other platforms

Your apps experiencing file IO/networking/process-creation related perf issues

Etc.

“We created this repo to enable developers who use Windows to submit & discuss issues directly to Windows engineering teams who don’t already have a repo of their own, whether the issues you uncover are to do with using Windows itself, or running your code on Windows,” wrote Rich Turner, Senior Program Manager, Windows Developer Team.

You can check out the new repo here.

Source: Microsoft