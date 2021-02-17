Microsoft Garage releases Journal, a Windows 10 app for those who love to write with a digital pen

Microsoft today announced Journal, a Microsoft Garage project. Journal is a Windows 10 app for people who love to journal using their digital pen. In the Journal app, drawings can be sketched, annotations can be freely inserted, and information can be located with search.

It’s designed for people who thrive when writing out their ideas, notes, and sketches.

Journal app features:

An ink-first experience for those who write with a digital pen

A page-based canvas for easy scrolling, optimized for tablet and 2-in-1 devices

New intuitive Ink Gestures that don’t require mode switches

Drag and drop your content between pages, or to your favorite applications

Microsoft 365 Integration to access your Calendar for faster meeting notes (Subscription required, sold separately)

Import and markup PDF documents and images

Search using keywords or filters

You can learn more about this app here. You can download the Journal app here from Microsoft Store.