Microsoft freebies and offers: Free Xbox controller, subscriptions & huge Surface discounts

November is a good time to be a fan of Microsoft products and services. Not only can you get discounted deals on the latest Surface devices this month, but you can also get some free Microsoft products and other services if you know where to look. That’s unnecessary, nonetheless, as we detailed those incredible promos here.

Free 3-month Apple TV+ and Apple Music Trials

If you are an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks member who still doesn’t have your own Apple TV+ or Apple Music subscription, here’s the good news: free trial for both of them. This week, Microsoft announced that it is one of the newest perks for Ultimate members, who can enjoy the services for three months at no additional cost. It can be claimed on your Xbox console or Xbox app on Windows until March 31, 2023.

Free Xbox controller and 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription with Samsung TVs

Samsung and Microsoft have been making good collaborations recently. After the release of the Xbox App on 2022 Samsung smart TVs via the Samsung Gaming Hub earlier this year, it is now rolling out the app to 2021 models of the brand. Now, Samsung is giving away a free Xbox controller and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription when you purchase certain TV models it is offering now. That said, if you are looking for a brand-new TV and hoping to try the Game Pass subscription, you might want to consider Samsung’s QN85B, QN90B, QN95B, QN800B, QN850B, QN900B or S95B models. Hurry up, though, as the promo is only until December 31, 2022.

Discounted Surfaces and Xbox devices and games

Microsoft is personally offering discounts on its Surface devices in its Store this month as part of its “Microsoft Store Black Friday” sale. One of those deals you might want to get is the latest Surface Pro 9. Although it was just recently released, Microsoft is already giving you a chance to get it with a $200 discount. And to make things better, it also extends the discount offer on its Surface Laptop 5, allowing you to save up to $300. The discounts only apply to select configurations of the said devices, and the offer starts on November 20, so you better mark your calendar.

On the other hand, if you are looking for Surface laptops you can now get at discounted prices, there are options that are already available. There’s a $500 price slash now on the Surface Laptop 4 (with Surface Pen and 3-year Complete Protection Plan), and you can save 20% on Surface Laptop Go 2 (with Mobile Mouse and 3-year Complete Protection Plan).

Microsoft also made sure to give Xbox fans some treats. Xbox Series S is now $50 off, and you can save up to 67% on select Xbox games, such as Deathloop, FIFA 23 X1, Gotham Knights, and Forza Horizon 5 Standard. PC games like Big Farm Story and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy + Marvel’s Avengers offer even bigger discounts at 70%. You can also experience 50% off on select movies and TV shows in the Store. We suggest doing it now if you want to get them, as the offer is only until November 30.

Amazon Discounted Microsoft products

If you are looking for bigger discounts, there is no better place than Amazon. As Black Friday approaches, more and more Microsoft devices are being put on sale. Here are some best ones you would like to see.

16GB RAM

512 SSD

AMD Ryzen 7

$300 discount

16GB RAM

256 GB SSD

Intel Core i7

$630 discount

16GB RAM

512GB SSD

Intel Core i7

$900 discount

16GB RAM

256GB SSD

Intel Core i7

$500 discount