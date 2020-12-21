The pandemic has not exactly panned out as we thought. In April to help customers meet rapidly changing communication needs, Microsoft increased the free attendee limit for Microsoft 365 live events hosted in Teams, Stream, and Yammer for a limited period. This meant companies could hold meetings with up to 20,000 attendees for free.

Since then, with the pandemic showing no sign of waning, Microsoft has repeatedly extended the free period.

Now in their latest announcement (via Microsoft 365 Admin centre) the company has extended free Live events all the way up to June 30, 2021.

Teams Live Event is an extension of Teams meetings that enable you to schedule and produce events that stream to large online audiences.

After the limit expires, companies will need an Advanced Communications license to host events of more than 10,000 people.

Read all about Microsoft 365 Live events here.

via onMSFT