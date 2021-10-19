Microsoft announces the launch of Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub

Microsoft yesterday announced the launch of Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, a new digital experience where startups founders can get access to Azure Credits, Microsoft 365 services, personalized technical guidance from experts, mentorship and more. It will help founders accelerate product development, hit their targets and learn how to secure funds to run their startup.

Up to $350,000 in benefits: Build and iterate on your product with exactly what you need, when you need it including:

Up to $150,000 in Azure credits

Free access to trusted development tools including GitHub

Free collaboration tools including Microsoft Teams Never feel alone with personalized guidance at every step: Access to a strong and diverse network is critical to startup success. We’re making this historically inaccessible resource open to all with: Personalized technical guidance from experts at every development stage

1:1 mentorship on a variety of business topics from hiring to go-to-market strategy

Self-led learning to give you the knowledge you need to overcome your next hurdle Get ready to land customers and capital from day one: The decisions you make in your earliest days can have a huge impact on your startup’s future. Learn how to set yourself up for success with: Step-by-step guidance from insiders to understand when, how, and why to raise a funding round

A secure and compliant cloud platform trusted by organizations small and large including 95% of Fortune 500 companies

Opportunities to grow your business and sell your solution with Microsoft go-to-market channels and services

You can check out the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub here.