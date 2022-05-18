Microsoft Flight Simulator fans will be glad to know that there is a new update for their favorite flight simulator program. World Update IX focuses on improving the areas of Italy and Malta by giving them rich details. These enhancements cover the Mediterranean coastlines, historic cities of Rome and Venice, and so much more.

“The Microsoft Flight Simulator team has refined this area with the latest geospatial data available, including digital elevation modeling, aerial and satellite imagery, and triangulated irregular network (TIN) modeling of 20 cities, including Rome, Naples, Venice, and Milan,” said Jorg Neumann, Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Aside from the promising striking details, there are lots of other things that will excite the sim players in World Update IX. You get to experience the 100 airports with intensified qualities and four more handcrafted airports, such as Palermo Airport (LICJ) in Sicily, Sondrio Airport (LILO) in the southern Tyrol, Marina di Campo Airport (LIRJ) on Elba Island, and Bolanzo Airport (LIPB) in the southern Tyrol.

And to give everyone more places to explore and activities to do, World Update IX comes with 94 points of interest in Italy, 11 points of interest in Malta, three bush trips, three discovery flights, and three new landing challenges.

Everyone with Microsoft Flight Simulator can already have the World Update IX: Italy and Malta update for free through their Xbox Series X|S and PC with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Windows, and Steam, and on Xbox One and supported mobile phones, tablets, and lower-spec PCs via Xbox Cloud Gaming.