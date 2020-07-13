Microsoft has revealed the release date for the hotly anticipated Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

Releasing on PC on August 18th, Microsoft Flight Simulator will be available for Windows 10 PCs through the Microsoft Store and Xbox Game Pass PC.

There are three editions for you to choose from: Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition and Premium Deluxe Edition. Here are the descriptions for what each edition gets you:

Standard

From light planes to wide-body jets, fly highly detailed and accurate aircraft in the next generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator. The world is at your fingertips. Microsoft Flight Simulator includes 20 highly detailed planes with unique flight models and 30 hand-crafted airports.

Deluxe

The Deluxe Edition includes everything from Microsoft Flight Simulator plus 5 additional highly accurate planes with unique flight models and 5 additional handcrafted international airports.

Premium Deluxe Edition

The Premium Deluxe Edition includes everything from Microsoft Flight Simulator plus 10 additional highly accurate planes with unique flight models and 10 additional handcrafted international airports.

That’s right. You get more airports. Jesus Christ. Check the details here.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is also scheduled to come to Xbox One, Xbox One X and Xbox Series X sometime in the future.