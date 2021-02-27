We reported in January on a long-standing bug in Windows 10 which would allow a short string of characters to corrupt your NTFS file system, forcing Windows to repair it on next boot.

The short string can be delivered to the OS in a number of ways, such as part of a zip drive, a Windows 10 shortcut, specially crafted HTML documents or even as part of a pathway of an icon for a file.

Once Windows tried to access the path, it would state that the “The file or directory is corrupted and unreadable.” and then prompts the user to reboot the computer and run chkdsk to fix the corruption.

Microsoft has finally released a fix as part of the Windows 10 Insider build 21322.

Now when you attempt to access the path Windows 10 will report “The directory name is invalid,” and no longer marks the NTFS volume as corrupted.

It is not clear when this fix will be rolled out to current Windows 10 users, who remain vulnerable to this denial of service attack.

via BleepingComputer, Winfuture