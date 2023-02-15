Microsoft starts pushing February 2023 firmware update to Surface Pro 7+

Microsoft is slowly rolling out the February 2023 firmware update to more Surface devices. After Surface Pro 7, the software giant is now rolling it for the Surface Pro 7 Plus users. However, the latest firmware release does not include any new features, as you would expect from firmware updates.

Microsoft’s latest firmware version for Surface Pro 7+ is all about bug fixes and performance improvements. The latest update has addressed system camera performance and stability alongside resolving system bug checks, according to Microsoft. Apart from these fixes and improvements, there are no other changes Microsoft has mentioned in the official changelog, which you can read below.

Surface Pro 7+ Feb 2023 firmware update changelog

It is worth noting that the February 2023 firmware is rolling out in phases, which means that not everyone will get it on the same day. It might take a week or so to become available for everyone. It is also important to note that the latest firmware is rolling out to devices running Windows 10 October 2020 Update, Version 20H2, or greater.

If you have just received it on your Surface Pro 7+, you should remember a few things listed below.

Firmware updates can’t be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version.

When you install the latest update, you’ll also get all the previous updates if your Surface doesn’t have them already. Only updates that apply to Surface will be downloaded and installed.

After the updates are installed, restart your device to complete the installation process. To restart your device, select the Start button and then select Power > Restart.

Surface Pro 7+ has thus become the second Surface device to get the February 2023 firmware update after Surface Pro 7. Hopefully, Microsoft will push Feb 2023 firmware to more Surface devices before the end of this month.

If you own a Surface Pro 7+ and have received the latest version, let us know about your experience in the comments section.