Microsoft announces its first datacenter region in Indonesia

Microsoft today announced that it will establish its first datacenter region in Indonesia to deliver its cloud services locally, with the ability to store data in country. Microsoft also announced plans to skill an additional 3 million Indonesians by the end of 2021. Both these announcements are part of Berdayakan Ekonomi Digital Indonesia initiative. With the new Indonesia datacenter region, Microsoft Cloud has over 60 datacenter regions announced to date.

“As a leading global provider of advanced cloud solutions, Microsoft’s investment to establish local datacenters, digital skilling and collaboration with the Government of Indonesia will support local innovation, economic recovery, and digital transformation. The Ministry of Communication and Information welcomes Microsoft’s plans to establish a local datacenter region with highly secure and compliant cloud services, which will benefit local businesses, government, and individuals across all sectors. We also welcome Microsoft’s commitment to increase the capacity of Indonesian digital talent across all skill levels,” Mr. Johnny G. Plate, Minister of Communication and Information, Indonesia.

“Microsoft has a long-term commitment to Indonesia’s growth. Today’s announcement is our most significant investment in the 26 years we have been established here. I am delighted that we are helping to empower Indonesia to realize its vision to lead the region’s digital transformation. From ecommerce to agriculture, Indonesian businesses across all sectors are gaining a digital advantage with the agility, security and scale offered by Microsoft’s cloud services. With a local datacenter region, businesses will have faster access to cloud services and the ability for data to be stored in country. To ensure everyone can take advantage of the digital opportunities ahead, we will continue to support digital skilling, with a new program that will reach over 24 million Indonesians by the end of 2021,” said Jean-Philippe Courtois, Executive Vice President and President, Microsoft Global Sales, Marketing and Operations.

Source: Microsoft