Microsoft finally fixes this annoying OpenSSH issue on Windows 10

Microsoft has rolled out an important update for Windows 10 users, addressing a long-standing issue with OpenSSH.

The latest release, Windows 10 Build 19045.5552 (KB5052077), is available to users in the Release Preview Channel and includes a key fix that ensures OpenSSH now starts correctly, allowing SSH connections to work as expected.

Before this, it was a commonly shared frustration for users that the OpenSSH service failed to start, preventing SSH connections. This bug also made it difficult to troubleshoot because there was no detailed logging available, and users had to manually run the sshd.exe process.

Other than that, Microsoft also brings support for daylight saving time changes in Paraguay, fixes for the Chinese Input Method Editor (IME), and adjustments to the Narrator feature for better accessibility. The update also addresses issues with dwm.exe, which had been causing frequent crashes.

As Windows 10 approaches its end-of-support date in October 2025, Windows 11 is gaining traction. The latest OS is now holding a 36.65% market share, while Windows 10 continues to decline.

Microsoft is still pushing folks to upgrade, but if not, the company is offering a $30 Extended Security Update (ESU) to give your Windows 10 PC another year of life. But, Office 365 apps will lose support on Windows 10 by the same date, which could lead to performance issues and security risks.