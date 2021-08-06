Microsoft announces File Cards in the Office app for Android

Microsoft today announced that File Cards are coming to Office app on Android in August. File Cards with previews will be available for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and PDF files stored in both OneDrive Business and Personal accounts. Microsoft has plans to support Word and PDF files stored directly on an Android device in a future update.

File Cards offer a rich way of consuming your Office content with inline previews, contextual information, such as the person who shared the file along with the context with which it was shared with you, and quick actions on the card that allow you to share and keep the file offline.

You can tap the File Card view icon in the Files section on the Home screen to switch to the new File Card view. You can download the latest Office for Android version 16.0.14228.20138 to try this feature.

Source: Microsoft