Microsoft announces several new features for Excel for the web

Deals

Deal Alert: Unlocked Surface Duo only $879 Amazon is running an incredible Gold Box deal on the Microsoft Surface Duo, meaning you can pick up a brand-new device, unlocked, for as little as $879. That would be for the 128 GB model, w...

Deal Alert: OnePlus 7T is $250 cheaper today OnePlus 7T 8GB/128GB is now available at a discounted price. It is now available at $350, down from its original price point of $600. So you’re looking to buy a flagship-tier smartphone at...

Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is $400 cheaper today You can now get the 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 powered, which is powered by Intel processor, 8GB RAM, and 256 GB SSD, at a discounted price of only $899, a full $400 off. The Surfa...

Deal Alert: Surface Book 3 is $240 cheaper today Back in May last year, Microsoft announced the new Surface Book 3, the most powerful device in the Surface lineup. While Book 3 might not be the best in terms of raw power, its uniqueness, a...

Deal Alert: Dell XPS 13 9360 13.3″ is $500 cheaper today The XPS lineup is Dell’s premium laptop offering and surely, Dell XPS 13 9360 is one of the most capable Windows 10 laptops you can buy in 2021. If you’re on the lookout for a pr...

Deal Alert: Get a massive $375 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra smart... You can now get a massive $375 discount the Samsung Galaxy Note2o Ultra flagship smartphone. After the discount, you can get this device for just $925. In addition to the discount, you can a...

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Samsung Galaxy Active 2 deepest discounts... Samsung is currently offering deep, better than Black Friday, discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Active 2 range. The best alternatives to the Apple Watch, the new...

Deal Alert: Amazon Echo Dot(4th Gen) is $15 cheaper today Amazon is giving mouth-watering discounts on a wide variety of products, including its 4th generation Echo Dot and Smart Plug. If bought together, you can get a $15 discount on the purchase....

Deal: Xbox Credit currently 10% off at Amazon Amazon is currently offering a 10% discount on Xbox credit, meaning $10 credit will now cost $9 and $100 credit will cost $90. Xbox credit can be used as gift card for games and entertainmen...