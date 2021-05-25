Microsoft and Facebook announce the PyTorch Enterprise Support Program

Microsoft today announced a new collaboration with Facebook—the PyTorch Enterprise Support Program. Based on the feedback from PyTorch enterprise users who are developing models in production at scale for mission-critical applications, Microsoft and Facebook created this new program. This new program enables service providers to develop and offer tailored enterprise-grade support to their customers.

As one of the founding members of the PyTorch Enterprise Support Program, Microsoft is launching PyTorch Enterprise on Azure to provide long-term support, prioritized troubleshooting, and integration with Azure solutions.

Microsoft will support each PyTorch release for as long as it is current. In addition, it will support selected releases for two years, enabling a stable production experience.

Microsoft Premier and Unified Support customers can access prioritized troubleshooting for hotfixes, bugs, and security patches at no additional cost. Microsoft will extensively test PyTorch releases for performance regression.

The latest release of PyTorch will be integrated with Azure Machine Learning and other PyTorch add-ons including ONNX Runtime for faster inference.

PyTorch team wrote the following regarding the launch of PyTorch Enterprise Support Program:

To benefit the open source community, all hotfixes developed by Participants will be tested and fed back to the LTS releases of PyTorch regularly through PyTorch’s standard pull request process. To participate in the program, a service provider must apply and meet a set of program terms and certification requirements. Once accepted, the service provider becomes a program Participant and can offer a packaged PyTorch Enterprise support service with LTS, prioritized troubleshooting, useful integrations, and more.

Source: Microsoft, PyTorch