Microsoft extends Windows Server 2012/R2 ESUs to October 2026

Microsoft has announced extending the availability of Extended Security Updates (ESUs) for Windows Server 2012 and Windows Server 2012 R2 to October 2026. This gives customers three more years to upgrade or migrate their servers while receiving critical security updates.

What is Windows Server 2012?

Windows Server 2012 is Microsoft’s sixth version of the Windows Server operating system, as part of the Windows NT family of operating systems. In simple terms, Windows Server 2012 is a special version of Windows OS designed for businesses and organizations. It is more powerful and reliable than the regular version of Windows, and it includes features that make it easier to manage and secure networks and servers.

What are ESUs or Extended Security Updates?

Microsoft provides Extended Security Updates (ESUs) for supported products that have reached their end-of-support date. ESUs cover critical security updates and are available for a fee. Customers can use Extended Security Updates (ESUs) to run certain legacy Microsoft products beyond the end of support. These updates are intended to be a last-resort option and are valid for three years after the end of the support date.

ESUs are available for purchase through specific Microsoft Volume Licensing programs. Microsoft mentioned that customers can purchase ESUs for up to three consecutive 12-month increments. Once the ESU key is activated, customers can continue to use their current update and servicing strategy to deploy ESUs to their servers.

Microsoft advises customers to upgrade or migrate to a supported version of Windows Server promptly. However, ESUs provide a valuable option for customers needing additional time to transition to a supported version.

If you are someone who needs more time to upgrade or migrate your systems without having to worry about security vulnerabilities, ESUs are the way to go.

You can read more about it here.