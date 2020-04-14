Coronavirus effect: Microsoft extends the end of service date of Windows 10 October Update (version 1809)

Back in October 2018, Microsoft released Windows 10 October Update (version 1809) for consumers. As per Microsoft’s standards, the final security update for this version will be released on May 12, 2020. Due to the Coronavirus prevailing around the world, Microsoft today announced that they have delayed the scheduled end of service date for the Home, Pro, Pro Education, Pro for Workstations, and IoT Core editions of Windows 10, version 1809 to November 10, 2020.

We have been evaluating the public health situation and understand the impact this is having on many of our customers. To help ease some of the burdens customers are facing, we are going to delay the scheduled end of service date for Windows 10, version 1809 to November 10, 2020.

With this new date, Windows 10 version 1809 devices will receive monthly security updates as usual from June to November. The final security update will be released on November 10, 2020. Microsoft also announced that it is temporarily pausing Microsoft initiated feature updates for Home and Pro editions running on version 1809.

The rollout process restart for Microsoft-initiated feature updates for devices running on Windows 10, version 1809 will be dramatically slowed and closely monitored in advance of the delayed November 10, 2020 end of service date to provide adequate time for a smooth update process.

Source: Microsoft