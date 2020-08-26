Microsoft extends the end of service date for Windows 10 Version 1803 (April 2018 Update)

Microsoft today announced that it is extending the end of service date for Windows 10, version 1803 (Windows 10 April 2018 Update). As per Microsoft’s standards, the final security update for Windows 10, version 1803 will be released on November 10, 2020. Due to the Coronavirus prevailing around the world, Microsoft has delayed the scheduled end of service date for the Enterprise, Education and IoT Enterprise editions of Windows 10, version 1803 to May 11, 2021.

We have heard your feedback and understand your need to focus on business continuity in the midst of the global pandemic. As a result, we have decided to delay the scheduled end-of-service date

As expected, after May 11, 2021, devices running the Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions of Windows 10, version 1803 will no longer receive security updates. Customers need to upgrade their devices to the latest version of Windows 10 to continue receiving updates from Microsoft.

Source: Microsoft