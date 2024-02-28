Microsoft extends availability of optional updates for Windows 11 22H2

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Due to popular demand, Microsoft has announced an extension to the availability of non-security updates for Windows 11 22H2 version. This update provides users with additional access to new features and functionalities.

Previously, the company planned to discontinue these updates on February 27, 2024. However, based on user feedback, Microsoft has extended the deadline.

The revised timeline is now set for June 26, 2024, for Home, Pro, Pro Education, and Pro for Workstations editions. For Enterprise, Education, IoT Enterprise, and Enterprise multi-session editions users, they will still receive non-security updates until June 24, 2025.

After these dates, only security updates will be available. To keep getting new features and functionalities, Microsoft suggests upgrading to the newer Windows 11 version 23H2, which is optimized for AI. They also have another major update, version 24H2, coming later in 2024.

Not too long ago, Microsoft also extended the Teams Classic app, despite being so all-out in promoting the new Teams. Initially set for a mandatory switch to the new Teams by March 2024, users will now have access to the familiar Teams Classic until July 2024.

The major Windows 11 update, version 24H2 (codenamed Germanium), isn’t expected to roll out to everyone until September or October 2024, according to recent data leaks.