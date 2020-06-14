Microsoft explains what is and isn’t Project Reunion

At Build 2020, Microsoft first announced Project Reunion, a new project to make app development easier for Windows 10 platform. Project Reunion unifies access to existing Win32 (legacy Windows API) and UWP (Universal Windows Platform) APIs and makes them available decoupled from the OS, via tools like NuGet. Apps built using Project Reunion components can work across all the Windows 10 versions and devices.

Microsoft’s explanation of Project Reunion was not clear to many developers. Developers had doubts about whether Project Reunion is an application model like UWP or is it a new packaging or isolation model. Recently, Microsoft has updated the GitHub page of Project Reunion with clear details.

What Project Reunion Isn’t:

Project Reunion isn’t a new application model or platform from Windows. There won’t be a “new Project Reunion App” template for Visual Studio, VSCode, or other development environments.

You’ll still have full access to the Windows SDK and associated kits. Over time the features that Project Reunion provides will grow beyond just merging the existing Win32 and UWP models and provide additional functionality for all apps to use.

What Project Reunion is:

Project Reunion is a set of libraries, frameworks, components, and tools that you can use in your apps to access powerful Windows platform functionality from all kinds of apps on many versions of Windows . Project Reunion combines the powers of Win32 native applications alongside modern API usage techniques, so your apps light up everywhere your users are.

In the future, Microsoft will deliver new Windows functionality as part of the Project Reunion Family so that developers can take advantage of it in their applications.

Following Project Reunion Family Components are available now:

Following Project Reunion Family Components will be available in the future:

Edge/Chromium backed WebView2

Modern Lifecycle helpers

Startup Tasks

Update Scan Integration

Access to user resources

Modern Resource Tooling

You can learn more about Project Reunion from the source link below.

Source: Microsoft via: Rafael