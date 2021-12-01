Deal Alert: The Microsoft Ergonomic Desktop is now available for just $49.99

You can now get the Microsoft Ergonomic Desktop for just $49.99 (was $89.99). The Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard features a refined design with split keyboard, improved cushion, palm rest, and dedicated shortcut keys. You can crunch numbers fast, with a dedicated integrated pad. You can find the deal  here at Microsoft Store.

Keyboard Highlights:

  • Microsoft Natural Ergonomic Palm Rest Comfort Keyboard for Business – Wired (LXM-00001)
  • Exceptional comfort. Work all day, with reduced risk of fatigue and injury, on our Ergonomist-approved design.
  • Excellent support. Improved cushion and ergonomically tested palm rest covered in premium fabric provides all-day comfort and promotes a neutral wrist posture.
  • Be more productive with built-in shortcuts, including dedicated keys for office 365,* emojis, search, easy access to media controls, and more.
  • Designed to last — wired for reliable speed and accuracy. Crunch numbers Fast, with a dedicated integrated pad. Compatibility: Microsoft Windows 10, Limited functionality Windows 8.1/7 (Office and Emoji keys have no function)

Mouse Highlights:

  • Next-level comfort. Work all day, with reduced risk of fatigue and injury.
  • Precise tracking sensor on a variety of desk surfaces.
  • Designed to last — lightweight, durable, and wired for reliable speed and accuracy.
  • Multitask your way. Two programmable buttons let you customize For the actions you use most.
  • Exceptional control — optimized scrolling wheel for precise web and document navigation.
  • Connectivity technology: USB

Find the deal here at Microsoft Store.

