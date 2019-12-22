In the last few years, we’ve seen a radical shift in how people communicate, thanks to dramatic technological advancement in the past few years. While things have taken a turn for the better, there is a lot that can be done to make conversations more effective and easier. Microsoft is one such company that is on the path of making communication easier.

Microsoft has filed a patent, explaining how the company wants to make communication easier. Titled STARTING ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATION BASED ON CAPTURED IMAGE, the patent talks about a system that makes it easier to quickly start a conversation with all the people in a captured image — you don’t need to type email addresses, phone numbers, etc to start a conversation with the people in the captured image.

Techniques for starting an electronic communication based on a captured image are disclosed in. In some embodiments, a computer system detects that an image has been captured by a camera on a first mobile device of a first user, where the captured image has been captured by the camera at a point in time, and, in response to detecting that the image has been captured, the computer system identifies at least one other user in the captured image. In some example embodiments, the computer system transmits a message to an electronic destination associated with the other user (s) based on the identifying of the other user (s) in the captured image. Techniques for starting electronic communication based on a captured image are disclosed here. In some embodiments, a computer system detects that an image was captured by a camera on a first user’s first mobile device, the captured image being captured by the camera at a time, and in response to the detection that the image was captured, the computer system identifies at least one other user in the captured image. In some example implementations, the computer system sends a message to an electronic destination associated with the other user (s) based on the identification of the other user (s) in the captured image.

What do our readers think about this patent? Do let us know in the comments below.

Source: Patentscope; via: WindowsUnited