Microsoft ends support for Windows Server 2008 and 2008 R2

From today, Microsoft no longer supports Windows Server 2008 and Windows Server 2008 R2. Enterprises still running Windows Server 2008 and Windows Server 2008 R2 should buy Extended Security Updates that include provision of Security Updates and Bulletins rated “critical” and “important,” for a maximum of three years after January 14, 2020. On-premise customers should pay approximately 75% of the on-premises licence cost annually for ESUs. Customers running Windows Server or SQL Server 2008 and 2008 R2 in an Azure Virtual Machine will get Extended Security Updates for free.

Microsoft is recommending customers to switch to Azure for running their Windows Server workloads. Windows Server workloads can be deployed in Azure in various ways such as Virtual Machines on Azure, Azure VMware Solutions and Azure Dedicated Host. Enterprises can also use the Azure Hybrid Benefit to use their existing Windows Server licenses in Azure. Using this option allows them to save 40 percent in cost. Enterprises who want to stay on-premises should upgrade their servers to Windows Server 2019.

Source: Microsoft