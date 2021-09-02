Microsoft ending support for Windows Thin PC on October 12, 2021

Back in 2011, Microsoft introduced Windows Thin PC to help customers repurpose their PCs as thin clients, thereby driving down the cost of VDI. Windows Thin PC was a locked down version of Windows 7 and it offered a great thin client experience by locking down the PC through write filters, while still providing users with a superior remote desktop experience through

RemoteFX support.

Windows Thin PC mainstream support ended on Oct 11, 2016. The extended support date of Windows Thin PC ends on October 12, 2021. Microsoft recommends Windows Thin PC users to consider moving to a newer remote desktop client.

Enterprise organizations needing information on upgrading should contact the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) or Microsoft Authorized Distributor.

Source: Microsoft