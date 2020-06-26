Microsoft Editor’s Similarity checker can tell how much content in your document is original

Microsoft Editor now comes with a new feature called Similarity checker that helps people create original work and include proper citation when using work from others. The similarity checker feature can tell you how much content in your document is original.

This new feature is now available in Microsoft Word for Microsoft 365 EDU A3 and A5 customers using preview builds. The feature is expected by generally available in July. Microsoft 365 Home and Business subscribers will get this feature in the future.

Here’s how you can use this feature:

On the Home tab, choose Editor.

In the Editor pane, find Similarity, and click or tap Check for similarity to online sources.

To review the passages, click or tap Similarities reviewed. Editor takes you to the first passage, where you can choose whether or not to insert a citation.

Inserting an in-text citation uses the citation style that you prefer (MLA, APA, or Chicago). Editor places the citation immediately following the passage. Depending on the situation, Editor might also surround the passage with quotation marks.

Source: Microsoft