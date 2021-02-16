Microsoft Edge web browser is getting a new Kids Mode feature

Microsoft today announced the roll out of the new Kids Mode feature for Microsoft Edge Canary users. Once the Kids Mode profile is active, password is required to switch to a regular profile. In Kids Mode profile, you will have features like custom browser themes, kid-friendly content, browsing based on an allow list, and Bing SafeSearch set to strict. Microsoft is also planning to bring Kids Mode feature to Microsoft Edge Dev Channel users soon.

Source: Microsoft