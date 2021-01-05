Microsoft launched the new Chromium-based Edge web browser last year. This new version offers better compatibility with extensions and websites, great support for the latest rendering capabilities, modern web applications, and powerful developer tools across all supported OS platforms. In a recent job listing, Microsoft has revealed that Microsoft Edge web browser now has 600 million users, which is really impressive since the browser was launched only in 2019.

Microsoft is already getting ready to gear up for a massive update for the Edge stable channel in January 2021.

Here is the official list of what is coming to Edge 88 Stable next year:

Sleeping tabs improves browser performance by reducing system resources (e.g., RAM, CPU) that are used by background, inactive browser tabs. Users can prevent tab sites from going to sleep and configure the length of time before an inactive tab goes to sleep. This feature can also be managed with group policies.

Starting with Microsoft Edge 88, users will be able to view a PDF document in single page or in a two-page book view. To change the view, a user clicks the Page View button in the toolbar.

A user signed in on Microsoft Edge on either MacOS or down-level Microsoft Windows (7, 8, 8.1) will now get automatically signed into websites that are configured to allow single sign on with Microsoft accounts (eg: bing.com, office.com, msn.com, outlook.com).

As the number of horizontal tabs grows, site titles start to get cut off and tab controls are lost as each tab shrinks. This interrupts user workflow as they spend more time finding, switching, and managing their tabs and less time on the task at hand. Vertical tabs let users to move their tabs to the side, where vertically aligned icons and longer site titles make it easier to quickly scan, identify and switch to the tab they want to open. Vertical tabs also make it easier to organize several tabs, by providing more space to quickly multiselect, close and reorder tabs. When users want to focus and see more of the web while using vertical tabs, they can always collapse the pane, and simply hover to expand it whenever they want to interact with a specific tab.

We are introducing a way to reset your Microsoft Edge sync data from within the product. This ensures that your data is cleared from Microsoft services, as well as resolving certain product issues that previously required a support ticket.

Starting with Microsoft Edge 88, user passwords will be checked against a repository of known-breached credentials and sends the user an alert if a match is found.

Support for the legacy FTP protocol has been removed from Microsoft Edge. Attempting to navigate to an FTP link will result in the browser directing the Operating System to open an external application to handle the FTP link. Alternatively, IT administrators can configure Microsoft Edge to use IE Mode for sites that rely on the FTP protocol.

Starting with Microsoft Edge version 88, we provide the ability to switch sites that authenticate with your work profile on MacOS.

Starting with Microsoft Edge Beta version 88, Adobe Flash capability and support will be removed.

Source: Microsoft via: WinCentral