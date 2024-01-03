Microsoft Edge transforms into 'Microsoft Edge: AI browser' on Play Store and App Store

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft incorporated many AI features in its apps and services in the last few months. However, with the Edge browser, the software giant is taking a step further and renaming it to “Microsoft Edge: AI browser”, perhaps to make people aware that the browser is packed with AI features.

As first spotted by @bitandbang on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter), Microsoft Edge is now known as “Microsoft Edge: AI browser”, both on Google Play Store and App Store. The company didn’t make an official announcement regarding the name change, but it’s not hard to understand the reason behind the move.

The widespread use of AI in multiple services made it a buzzword, and, therefore, every tech company wants to let people know that their apps and services are equipped with plenty of AI features in anticipation of getting more attention. In Microsoft’s defense, Edge indeed deserves to be called an “AI browser” because of the Copilot integration. Copilot is a chatbot, powered by ChatGPT’s GPT-4 LLM (Large Language Model), helping users generate answers, create images, and make music with simple prompts.

Microsoft has apparently decided to name Edge on Android "Microsoft Edge: AI Browser".



I'm so deeply disappointed at every decision that Microsoft leadership makes around Edge. It's like every time they're presented with two options, they intentionally chose the worse option. pic.twitter.com/vKpVPXMQlj — tierney cyren (please be nice) (@bitandbang) December 30, 2023

Interestingly enough, the beta version of Microsoft Edge is still called Microsoft Edge Beta on the Play Store and App Store. Also, the company hasn’t included the “AI” catchphrase in the Edge browser on the web. If you’re using it on your PC or Mac, it’s still called “Microsoft Edge”. And it’ll be interesting to see if the name change is adopted across all platforms.