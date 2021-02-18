To be able to customize Edge by downloading third-party themes is a great feature, but it wasn’t possible from the Add-ons Store because Microsoft didn’t allow third-party developers to publish themes on the Store. This has changed as Microsoft is now testing third-party themes on the Edge Add-ons Store, giving users more ways to customize the browser.

Currently, there are not many third-party themes that you can download from the Store. To be more specific, you can check out only two Edge themes: Dark Theme for Microsoft Edge and Complete Black for Microsoft Edge, both published by one of the most popular developers, Stefan Van Damme, who is also known for developing the “Turn Off the Lights for Microsoft Edge” extension.

Before third-party themes came to the Edge Add-ons Store, it’s possible to download every theme on the Chrome Web Store, but not many users were aware of it. So by allowing third-party developers to publish their themes directly to the Addon store, Microsoft is making the entire process of finding and downloading any third-party theme a lot easier. We’re expecting that more developers will join Stefan Van Damme to publish their themes on the Add-ons Store. Meanwhile, Edge users will also be able to install their favorite themes from Chrome Web Store.

You can download and install third-party themes on your Edge browser by visiting this Add-ons page.

Thanks Stefan for the tip!