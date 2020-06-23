Microsoft Edge sync now available for Microsoft 365 Business Premium users

Microsoft Edge sync feature allows users to access their browsing data across all their signed-in devices. Favorites, passwords, addresses and more (form-fill), collections and settings are synced across devices. Right now, Edge sync for Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) accounts is available only for enterprise users with particular plans. Today, Microsoft announced that Microsoft Edge enterprise sync services are now available for Microsoft 365 Business Premium (formerly Microsoft 365 Business) subscribers.
- If you were already a Business Premium subscriber before April 30, 2020, you may need sign out of Microsoft Edge and sign back in again to get sync working.
- If you are a new Business Premium subscriber since May, then sync should already be working for you with no further changes needed.
Source: Microsoft
