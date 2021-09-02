Microsoft today announced the availability of Microsoft Edge 93 Stabe release. This build version 93.0.961.38 comes with several new improvements like Tab groups, ability to hide title bar in Vertical tabs mode, the ability to easily enter Picture in Picture (PiP) mode and more. Find the full changelog below.

What’s new Microsoft Edge 93 Stable:

Initial Preferences in Microsoft Edge. Microsoft Edge now supports a limited number of Initial Preferences (formerly Master Preferences). IT admins can deploy these settings as default before the browser is run for the first time by their users. Additional information here: Configure Microsoft Edge using Initial Preferences settings for the first run.

IE mode on Microsoft Edge will support "no-merge" behavior. For an end-user, when a new browser window is launched from an IE mode application, it will be in a separate session, similar to the no-merge behavior in IE11. You will need to adjust your site list to configure sites that need to prevent session sharing as "no-merge". Behind the scenes, for each window of Microsoft Edge, the first time an IE mode tab is visited within that window, if it is one of the designated "no-merge" sites, that window is locked into a different "no-merge" IE session from all other Microsoft Edge windows at least until the last IE mode tab is closed in that window. This follows previous behavior where users could launch IE with no-merge and could also launch Microsoft Edge without no-merge via other mechanisms. Additional information here: IE mode troubleshooting and FAQ | Microsoft Docs

New policy to stop implicit sign in. The ImplicitSignInEnabled policy allows system administrators to disable implicit sign-in on Microsoft Edge browsers.

Policies to bypass ClickOnce and DirectInvoke prompts. We have updated our policies to enable bypassing ClickOnce's prompts and DirectInvoke's app for specified file types, from specified domains. To do this, you will need to: Enable ClickOnceEnabled or DirectInvokeEnabled Enable AutoOpenFileTypes policy and set the list of specific file types that ClickOnce and DirectInvoke should be disabled for Enable the AutoOpenAllowedForURLs policy and set the list of specific domains that ClickOnce and DirectInvoke will be disabled for. Note: AutoOpenAllowedForURLs is a supporter policy for AutoOpenFileTypes. If AutoOpenAllowedForURLs is not set and AutoOpenFileTypes is set, then file types listed will automatically open from all URLs.

The ImplicitSignInEnabled policy allows system administrators to disable implicit sign-in on Microsoft Edge browsers. Policies to bypass ClickOnce and DirectInvoke prompts. We have updated our policies to enable bypassing ClickOnce’s prompts and DirectInvoke’s app for specified file types, from specified domains. To do this, you will need to: Enable ClickOnceEnabled or DirectInvokeEnabled Enable AutoOpenFileTypes policy and set the list of specific file types that ClickOnce and DirectInvoke should be disabled for Enable the AutoOpenAllowedForURLs policy and set the list of specific domains that ClickOnce and DirectInvoke will be disabled for. Note: AutoOpenAllowedForURLs is a supporter policy for AutoOpenFileTypes. If AutoOpenAllowedForURLs is not set and AutoOpenFileTypes is set, then file types listed will automatically open from all URLs.

Tab Groups. We are turning on tab grouping which provides the ability to categorize tabs into user-defined groups and helps you more effectively find, switch and manage tabs across multiple workstreams.

Hide the title bar while using Vertical Tabs. Get the extra few pixels back by hiding the browser's title bar, while in Vertical Tabs. Now you can go to edge://settings/appearance and under the Customize Toolbar section select the option to hide the title bar while in Vertical Tab mode.

Video Picture in Picture (PiP) from hover toolbar. When you hover over a supported video, a toolbar will appear that allows you to view that video in a PiP window. Please note: this is currently available for Microsoft Edge users on macOS.

Removal of 3DES in TLS. Support for the TLS_RSA_WITH_3DES_EDE_CBC_SHA cipher suite will be removed. This change is happening in the Chromium project, on which Microsoft Edge is based. For more information, navigate to the Chrome Platform Status entry. Additionally, in Microsoft Edge version 93, the TripleDESEnabled policy will be available to support scenarios that need to preserve compatibility with outdated servers. This compatibility policy will become obsolete and stop working in Microsoft Edge version 95. Ensure that you update affected servers before then.

When you hover over a supported video, a toolbar will appear that allows you to view that video in a PiP window. Please note: this is currently available for Microsoft Edge users on macOS. Removal of 3DES in TLS. Support for the TLS_RSA_WITH_3DES_EDE_CBC_SHA cipher suite will be removed. This change is happening in the Chromium project, on which Microsoft Edge is based. For more information, navigate to the Chrome Platform Status entry. Additionally, in Microsoft Edge version 93, the TripleDESEnabled policy will be available to support scenarios that need to preserve compatibility with outdated servers. This compatibility policy will become obsolete and stop working in Microsoft Edge version 95. Ensure that you update affected servers before then.

You can download the update simply by restarting your browser.

Thanks, Serhan for the tip.