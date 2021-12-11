Microsoft has updated Edge Stable today to version 96.0.4664.93.

The update is part of the monthly security update for Edge and brings fixes for a large number of security issues.

The update fixes the following security issues, but Microsoft has unfortunately not assigned them a severity level yet or revealed if they are being actively exploited. On the Chrome blog however most of the issues are listed as High Severity:

CVE20214068 Insufficient validation of untrusted input in new tab page

CVE20214067 Use after free in window manager

CVE20214066 Integer underflow in ANGLE

CVE20214065 Use after free in autofill

CVE20214064 Use after free in screen capture

CVE20214063 Use after free in developer tools

CVE20214062 Heap buffer overflow in BFCache

CVE20214061 Type Confusion in V8

CVE20214059 Insufficient data validation in loader

CVE20214058 Heap buffer overflow in ANGLE

CVE20214057 Use after free in file API

CVE20214056 Type Confusion in loader

CVE20214055 Heap buffer overflow in extensions

CVE20214054 Incorrect security UI in autofill

CVE20214053 Use after free in UI

CVE20214052 Use after free in web apps

You can download the update simply by restarting your browser.

via Winfuture