Microsoft has updated Edge Stable today to version 93.0.961.52.

The update is an out-of-band update that fixes a serious security issue that was being exploited in the wild.

The security update addresses eight vulnerabilities, including CVE 2021 30633, which is a Use After Free in Indexed DB API bug.

Microsoft has not released the exact details of the exploit, but it’s severity is rated High. Google fixed the same bug in Chromium 2 days ago.

You can download the update simply by restarting your browser.

via DesktopModder