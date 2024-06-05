Microsoft Edge on mobile launches "shared links," a Safari feature that everybody wants

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft Edge on mobile has been undergoing a lot of interesting changes in the past few months. And now, as announced recently within the Microsoft Edge v125 update, the popular browser is bringing “shared links” to mobile users.

If you have an iPhone or an iPad, this works exactly just like how shared links from your iMessages pop up in the Safari browser. But, instead of those links being so in-your-face, you can only access them when you hit the hamburger icon on the bottom right of your Edge screen, and then go to “Shared links.”

From there, you can see all the links shared by your friends from Outlook or Microsoft Teams. It also includes any Microsoft 365 files.

Apparently, this feature is rolling out for both folks on Android and iOS devices. You can download the latest Microsoft Edge version through respective app stores.

But, in our attempt, we still haven’t been able to get our hands on this feature. The best bet so far is that it’s rolling out slowly, so if you have the latest Edge on mobile but still can’t see this feature, don’t worry.

Just recently, Microsoft announced that Edge’s usage on PCs has reached its all-time high. That’s not surprising at all, considering how hard Microsoft is pushing for a Copilot experience on desktops, but it’s still struggling on mobile.

Chrome remains the dominant mobile browser with a 65.94% market share, while Edge struggles on mobile platforms with a market share of just 0.34%.