Microsoft is working on surfacing theming options better in their Edge browser.

The company has added a new flag to Edge called “Enable picker for colour based themes.”

The flag adds a new colour-based theme picker in Edge Appearance settings.

Gallery

Old vs New

The new theme picker surfaces 13 new colour-based themes and adds a prominent link to themes in the Chrome Web Store.

The colours are similar to those offered by Google on the Chrome Web Store, but with Microsoft’s own names and delivers results such as this:

The new flag is available in the latest Edge Dev and Edge Canary builds. It is not known when it will become available to mainstream users.

via Techdows