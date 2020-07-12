Users in the Microsoft Edge Canary channel are the first to get all the features that Microsoft is planning on adding to the Edge Stable build in the future. And from what we’ve come to know, Microsoft is planning to add to a ”Strict” tracking prevention in the InPrivate tabs. The feature has recently arrived for users in the Edge Canary channel and is likely to be available soon for the users in the Stable channel.

The ability to choose the “Strict” option under the Tracking Prevention setting is possible in Edge Stable if you’re browsing the internet without using the InPrivate mode. The “Strict” tracking prevention setting blocks the majority of trackers from all sites, but the caveat is that the site may not work as you want it to work.

If you’re using Microsoft Edge Canary, you can now choose the “Strict” option in InPrivate tabs by following a few simple and easy steps. All you have to do is that you’ll need to click on ellipsis icon > Settings > Privacy and Services > Tracking Prevention> Toggle “Always use Strict Tracking Prevention when browsing InPrivate”.

via Techdows