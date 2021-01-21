Microsoft Edge browser gets native themes support

Last year, Microsoft Edge added support for themes from the Chrome Web Store. Today, Microsoft announced native support for themes. You can download themes from Edge add-ons site and apply it your Edge browser. Microsoft has added over two dozen themes to the Microsoft Edge Add-ons site. Microsoft Edge team partnered with Xbox to offer themes from franchises, including Halo, Gears, Forza, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Sea of Thieves, Grounded, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and more.

In the coming months, Microsoft will add support for anyone to submit their own themes. And users will also be able to select a theme color directly from the Edge Settings as well.

Source: Microsoft