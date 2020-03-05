Earlier this year, Microsoft rolled out the new Chromium Edge browser for all the Windows users. Since switching to Chromium, Microsoft has added a lot of features to the Edge browser and the team is constantly working on bringing the browser at par with other Chromium web browsers.

Earlier, installing themes from the Chrome Web Store was not supported on Edge and required quite a bit of work to install the themes from the Web Store. With the latest Canary update, Microsoft is adding official support for themes for Microsoft Edge from the Chrome Web Store. To get the latest feature, you should be using the latest build 82.0.444.0 or higher and enable the “Allow installation of external store themes” flag. Once enabled, you can head to Chrome Web Store and pick the theme you want to install. Now click on “Add to Chrome” to install the theme on Edge Canary.

Uninstalling theme from Microsoft Edge

To uninstall, head to Settings>Appearance. Here you will see the list of all the themes you have downloaded. Select the theme you would like to uninstall and click on “Remove” to delete the theme.

Via Techdows