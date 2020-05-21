Microsoft has brought its Edge Collections feature to their Android Edge browser.

Edge Collections helps users organize and save groups of content such as links, images, text, and notes across multiple sites, pages, and browser sessions to help you stay organized. People use Collections to capture their favourite design ideas, recipes, home improvement links, and even to research their next big purchase across multiple sites.

Those collections can now be accessed on the move, due to the availability in Edge for Android.

Gallery

The collections button is prominently placed in the centre of the pop-up menu, and brings you to a mobile version of the same page as the desktop app.

The feature is available in Edge for Android beta and also some regular users.

Find Edge for Android at the link below:

Via ALumia, screenshots via Andrea Criscee